How much is Ian Dempsey worth? Today FM wants to find out

Ian Dempsey has called on businesses to join in with The Big Bid for Focus Ireland.

Today FM is looking for local businesses to make a bid to have Ian and his crew perform the show live from the highest bidder’s place of business on Friday March 10th 2023 as part of its “Big Busk for Focus Ireland” campaign.

All this week Ian and his team will be accepting bids from businesses across Ireland, with the starting bid set at €5,000.

On auctioning off himself for Focus Ireland, Ian Dempsey said: “How much am I worth? Well we’ll soon find out! We’re calling on businesses from around the country to bid big for yours truly as part of our fundraising drive for The Big Busk for Focus Ireland.

“We’re taking bids from all types of businesses, from coffee shops to office blocks, from bars and pubs to GAA clubs.

“All forms of businesses can bid, and for a very special cause as all of the funds will be donated directly to Focus Ireland and help in the fight to end homelessness in Ireland. Get your bids in now at bigbid@todayfm.com.”

Our buskers have taken rejection really well..🙄😂 Think you’d do a better job than this lot at busking? Well sign up for The #BigBusk for @FocusIreland today & help in the fight to end homelessness in Ireland 👊 👉 https://t.co/R0visiktnP pic.twitter.com/voXmWf3w9R — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) February 27, 2023