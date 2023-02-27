How much is Ian Dempsey worth? Today FM wants to find out

Ian Dempsey has called on businesses to join in with The Big Bid for Focus Ireland.

Today FM is looking for local businesses to make a bid to have Ian and his crew perform the show live from the highest bidder’s place of business on Friday March 10th 2023 as part of its “Big Busk for Focus Ireland” campaign.

All this week Ian and his team will be accepting bids from businesses across Ireland, with the starting bid set at €5,000.

On auctioning off himself for Focus Ireland, Ian Dempsey said: “How much am I worth? Well we’ll soon find out! We’re calling on businesses from around the country to bid big for yours truly as part of our fundraising drive for The Big Busk for Focus Ireland.

“We’re taking bids from all types of businesses, from coffee shops to office blocks, from bars and pubs to GAA clubs.

“All forms of businesses can bid, and for a very special cause as all of the funds will be donated directly to Focus Ireland and help in the fight to end homelessness in Ireland. Get your bids in now at bigbid@todayfm.com.”



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Brian Dowling joins Suzanne Kane for Daytimes at 98FM

There’s a new sound to weekends on RTÉ 2FM starting today

RTÉ Radio 1’s Arena to host live show author Sebastian Barry

New jingles now on-air at Tipp FM created by TM Studios

Nobby is leaving Jim-Jim and the Strawberry Alarm Clock at FM104

Cork’s RedFM celebrates 21 years of broadcasting

Michaela Hayes replaces Peter Collins on SPIN daytimes

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta to air series on The Irish State

RTE’s former marine correspondent launches new podcast

Joleen Murphy appointed News and Sports Editor at Beat 102-103

New North East Correspondent position for RTÉ’s Laura Hogan

Deirdre McCarthy made permanent MD of RTÉ News & Current Affairs