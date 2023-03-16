Midlands 103 offers listener gift of fertility hope

Midlands 103 is launching a special partnership with First IVF next Monday culminating in one listener receiving a complete round of fertility treatment.

The move is in response to recent on-air discussions about the subject, recognising its sensitivity for many couples and seeking to create a positive educational campaign that offers hope.

Managing Director Will Faulkner is grateful that First IVF have come on board: “There are never guarantees with fertility treatment so we wanted to work with a progressive company that is to the fore with knowledge and technology so that our audience is exposed to a range of possibilities.

“We never expected them to step forward with such an incredible gesture as a complete round of IVF treatment so we look forward to finding a truly deserving listener for the special experience ahead.”

Hazel McNaboe of First IVF offers insight into the company’s philosophy. “We are a team of experienced fertility consultants, embryologists, physician associates and nurses, supported by a team of professional management and support staff with an overriding mission to always put our patients first. We are delighted to provide an IVF cycle and be part of your exciting journey.”

More details will be revealed on air next week.