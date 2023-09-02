2FM’s The 2 Johnnies to host new television series on RTÉ2

The 2 Johnnies will front a brand-new show this October in the form of The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In.

The six-part series will feature comedy and entertainment from the Tipperary duo, who will be joined each evening by some well-known pals for shenanigans down the “local”.

It will see the debut of their RTÉ 2FM feature, The Parish Quiz, as well as music from Johnny B, Johnny Smacks, and guest collaborators throughout the series.

The show will shine a light on all things Irish – bringing viewers on a celebration of the great characters, humour, music, fun and silliness to be found in pubs throughout the country.

Speaking about the new six-part series, Johnny Smacks said: “It’s a show by the people for the people, so get a head start on the weekend, and embrace the madness!”

Johnny B added: “People told us we’re not real comedians, we’re just the funny lads down the pub, so we said we’ll film our new TV show in a pub! Our whole reason for doing what we do is to get the mad scones of Ireland on TV and on the radio, there are so many funny, wild characters on this island, this show is a celebration of them.”

Alan Tyler, Group Head of Entertainment, Comedy and Music at RTÉ said: “Unfiltered, unstoppable, unmissable, the Two Johnnies delivered a hugely exciting pilot show and we can’t wait to bring audiences the full series. They also made it very clear that they would be paying me a visit if I didn’t agree to write this.”

This series has been commissioned by Justin Healy, Commissioning Editor for Comedy and Katherine Drohan, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at RTÉ.

Speaking about the series, Justin Healy, Commissioning Editor for Comedy, RTÉ added: “We are delighted to announce this commission. The Two Johnnies have been on the radar for some time, so it’s great to have worked with them to get to this point and design a show around their unique ability to engage and resonate with a contemporary youthful Irish audience.”

The 2 Johnnies are today, putting a call out for people with great stories, hidden talents, and groups eager to represent their parish in The Parish Quiz to get in touch. Email casting@greeninc.tv to take part.