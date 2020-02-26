Jason Collins gets weekends on East Coast FM

East Coast FM has appointed Jason Collins to a weekend show on a permanent basis.

Jason has worked at LMFM and KFM with a weekly show and also hosts outside broadcasts.

On joining East Coast FM, the former Today FM School of Radio course student told RadioToday: “I’m delighted to have taken over the Saturday slot on a permanent basis. It’s a fantastic station with great music and people.

“I’m really happy to be part of the weekend lineup, I’m grateful to Mark Robinson who originally took me on to PD Dave Harrington who makes it a pleasure to work for the station.”

His radio career path has included work at 8radio and Communicorp’s training station FRQ.fm, in addition to being part of the Learning Waves, Music Presenter Boot Camp course.