RTÉ 2FM supports Stand Up Awareness Week with BeLonG To Youth Services
RTÉ 2FM is to run a station-wide campaign alongside BeLonG To Youth Services in support of Stand Up Awareness Week.
Running from November 14th-18th, RTÉ 2FM will have interviews and stories from services users of BeLonG To Youth Services, a national organisation supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI+) young people in Ireland.
The campaign marks a time for second-level schools, youth services, and Youthreach Centres in Ireland to take a stand against homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying.
This is the fourth year that RTÉ 2FM has teamed up with BeLonG To to support Stand Up Awareness Week.
