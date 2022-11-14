RTÉ 2FM supports Stand Up Awareness Week with BeLonG To Youth Services

RTÉ 2FM is to run a station-wide campaign alongside BeLonG To Youth Services in support of Stand Up Awareness Week.

Running from November 14th-18th, RTÉ 2FM will have interviews and stories from services users of BeLonG To Youth Services, a national organisation supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI+) young people in Ireland.

The campaign marks a time for second-level schools, youth services, and Youthreach Centres in Ireland to take a stand against homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying.

This is the fourth year that RTÉ 2FM has teamed up with BeLonG To to support Stand Up Awareness Week.