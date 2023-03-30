New presenter announced for Beat 102 103’s Cool 2 School

Beat’s weekly feature Cool 2 School has a new presenter – Waterford native Sarah Power.

Sarah says she is over the moon to be chosen as the new face and voice of of the feature.

Now in its tenth year, Cool 2 School sees primary school students from across the South East battle it out in the fiercely contested ‘Cool Before School’ challenge before setting off to school in the fully-branded Audi A1 Beat Fleet.

Families lucky enough to be chosen will also have the chance to chat live on air with Beat Breakfast’s Niall and Sho, while the kids, teacher willing, enjoy a night off from homework.

Sarah is currently completing SETU’s Introduction to Radio Broadcasting and Presenting certificate in association with Beat and WLR FM.

Commenting on the course, which is a successful springboard into the world of media and broadcasting, Sarah confessed that she is “absolutely loving it.”

“It’s just so cool to gain practical knowledge of how radio presenting and podcasting work”, she said. “Rob O’Connor and Orla Rapple are just fantastic and I’ve already put so much of what I’ve learned into practice, especially when it comes to presenting Cool 2 School.”

As for fronting for Cool 2 School, Sarah remarked that she’s already hooked on the buzz of it all. “What can I say, I just love the buzz I get off the kids; they’re all great craic. The excitement the little guys get when we pull up to the school in the Beat Fleet cars is second to none. I mean, who wouldn’t want to feel like a celeb for just one day?”

She continued: “It’s great to get the kids involved, they’re our youngest listeners and possible future Beat superfans so it’s great to be able to give something back. I want to make them shine, let them be heard, and help them feel that they’re involved every bit as much as Beat’s adult listeners.“

Solutions Manager Claire Rowe, who manages the organization of Cool 2 School believes that Sarah is already bringing the feature in an exciting new direction. “From the moment Sarah walked into the Broadcast Centre here at Beat I knew Cool 2 School was in safe hands. Her bright disposition is the perfect match for getting the most out of enthusiastic kids in the early hours of the morning. What’s more, she’s brought plenty of ideas to the table that should bring our Cool 2 School concept even further.”

Joe Hogarty, Marketing & Loyalty Manager at Omniplex Group said: “Omniplex Cinemas is delighted to sponsor Cool 2 School on Beat. It’s a win-win for all parties involved – the kids have some fun in the morning, their classmates get their homework off and their families get a free cinema trip to Omniplex! It’s a pleasure to be part of such a fun, feel-good feature.”