RTÉ lyric fm returns to the Phoenix Park with Bord Bia Bloom

RTÉ lyric fm is back in the Phoenix Park with Bord Bia Bloom this year.

Marty Whelan will kick off Bord Bia Bloom 2023 on the main stage with live music, chat and special guests from 10-12 noon on Thursday 1st June.

On Saturday’s Movies and Musicals, presenter Aedín Gormley shared the news with listeners that world renowned lyric soprano and opera star, Celine Byrne, will step in as guest presenter to cover her upcoming holidays.

And RTÉ lyric fm and Bord Bia Bloom present Movies and Musicals Live with Celine Byrne on Saturday 3rd June 2023.

This outside broadcast special will include live music performances and chat with Celine Byrne and guests, plus a few surprises from the Bord Bia Bloom main stage.

Meanwhile, George Hamilton will broadcast his show, The Hamilton Scores, live from the RTÉ Roadcaster at the Walled Garden, on Sunday 4th June between 10:00 and 13:00.

Also, RTÉ Radio 1’s Countrywide, presented by Philip Boucher-Hayes, will broadcast live from Bord Bia Bloom on Saturday 3rd June 08:10 – 09:00, and Marty Morrissey and Áine Lawlor will be back on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player with Bloom, capturing the fun and colour of the June bank holiday weekend at Bord Bia Bloom.

Photo credit: Andres Poveda