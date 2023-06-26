Three Chords & The Truth heading to Ireland via Radio Nova

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and his wife Susan Holmes McKagan are to bring their radio show “Three Chords & The Truth” to Ireland via Radio Nova.

“Three Chords & The Truth” will broadcast every Saturday beginning on July 1st at 6pm with a repeat on Sunday at 9pm.

Commenting on joining the Radio Nova schedule Duff said: “I’ve had such a great history with Radio Nova, so it’s great to finally have my own show on the station.

“I can’t wait to be able to share some great music with Ireland every Saturday night. My wife and I play stuff that we feel represents the truth of rock and roll so we think you’ll find it just as Seriously Addictive as the rest of Radio Nova.”

Three Chords & The Truth is also on Planet Rock in the UK, Radio Rock Finland, SiriusXM in the States and more.

Duff McKagan is the latest rocker to host a show on Radio Nova in its 13-year history, which has previously included Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and David Coverdale from Whitesnake.

To celebrate the show coming to Ireland, Radio Nova is giving away a trip for 2 to London to see Guns N’ Roses play Hyde Park on Friday June 30th.