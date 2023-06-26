Three Chords & The Truth heading to Ireland via Radio Nova

Written by Roy Martin

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and his wife Susan Holmes McKagan are to bring their radio show “Three Chords & The Truth” to Ireland via Radio Nova.

“Three Chords & The Truth” will broadcast every Saturday beginning on July 1st at 6pm with a repeat on Sunday at 9pm.

Commenting on joining the Radio Nova schedule Duff said: “I’ve had such a great history with Radio Nova, so it’s great to finally have my own show on the station.

“I can’t wait to be able to share some great music with Ireland every Saturday night. My wife and I play stuff that we feel represents the truth of rock and roll so we think you’ll find it just as Seriously Addictive as the rest of Radio Nova.”

Three Chords & The Truth is also on Planet Rock in the UK, Radio Rock Finland, SiriusXM in the States and more.

Duff McKagan is the latest rocker to host a show on Radio Nova in its 13-year history, which has previously included Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and David Coverdale from Whitesnake.

To celebrate the show coming to Ireland, Radio Nova is giving away a trip for 2 to London to see Guns N’ Roses play Hyde Park on Friday June 30th.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Lorraine Murphy joins Ross Browne for breakfast at Cork’s 96fm as KC exits

Ireland’s first quasi national LGBTQI+radio station hits FM

Back to the Future for KC in Cork radio switch

Luke O’Faolain returns to Beat as new voice of Old Skool Sunday

Big ending planned for Raidió Rí-Rá weekend broadcasts

RTÉ lyric fm returns to the Phoenix Park with Bord Bia Bloom

Birdsong returns to RTÉ Radio with the Dawn Chorus 2023

8Radio.com is back on FM in Dublin for five weekends

Ray Foley to broadcast live from Mayo for Joe Biden’s visit

Radio Nova announces the best Irish band in its Shamrock Referendum

Midlands 103 offers listener gift of fertility hope

Today FM plans 24 hour party for St. Patrick’s Day

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra