Dermot & Dave are going on tour of Australia with Today FM

Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore are going on a big tour of Australia in support of the Women’s World Cup.

They’ll be following the girls in green during their group stage matches as part of Dermot & Dave’s OUTBELIEVE Tour in partnership with Sky.

On July 16th, Dermot & Dave will be flying to Australia and hosting their show (Weekdays 9am-12pm) live from several major cities including Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

The guys will be hosting live shows right in the heart of the fan zones for the WNT’s group stage matches on Thursday 20th, Wednesday 26th and Monday 31st of July.

Dermot & Dave also have a full itinerary of activity for the rest of the days too, including interviewing the team and some local celebrities, catching up with the Irish fans abroad and capturing tonnes of content for their shows.

Speaking on their upcoming tour of Australia, Dermot & Dave said: “We cannot wait to go and support our amazing girls in green as they head to Australia to make history. We’re planning on bringing the people of Ireland all of the action from down under and hopefully help the girls bring home the glory!”

Speaking about the partnership, Caroline Donnellan, Sky Ireland Marketing Director, said: “Dermot and Dave are huge fans of our Women’s National Team and have followed their journey for years, so this partnership is the perfect fit for us. The atmosphere in Australia is going to be electric, with the Irish diaspora getting right behind the team. We know Dermot and Dave will do an amazing job bringing that atmosphere to life for all of us supporting the team from home and watching them make history.”