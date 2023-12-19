Classic Hits Radio CEO hands over cheque for €6,500 to listener

Written by Roy Martin

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio CEO Kevin Branigan dropped in a giant cheque for €6,500 to a listener after winning a competition.

Andrew Shine was the lucky listener that guessed the answer to the six month secret behind ‘What Lucy Kennedy Said to Colm Hayes’.

Tens of thousands of listeners called into the Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show over the past six months with their thoughts on ‘What Lucy Said to Colm’ but it was Andrew that got it right. The answer was ‘Granny’!

Andrew told the station that he will be celebrating his ‘Colm & Lucy in the Morning’ victory in style this Christmas.

He and his family plan on spending the winnings on a bigger car to accommodate the upcoming addition to the Shine family as they are expecting their second child in the new year.



