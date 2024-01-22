Why radio remains an important part of sports broadcasting

In an age where the sports broadcasting landscape is dominated by subscription television companies, you could be forgiven for thinking that radio is irrelevant.

However, nothing could be further from the truth, with radio still playing an important role in how people consume sports content in the 21st century.

This is undoubtedly the case in the United Kingdom and Ireland, where radio remains a vital medium for coverage of sports at all levels.

The BBC was a pioneer for broadcasting sports on radio in the United Kingdom, first supplying commentary from an England rugby union international against Wales in the 1920s.

They continue to offer extensive coverage today, with their national and local stations featuring numerous sports such as football, rugby, horse racing, boxing and many more.

It is a similar story in Ireland, with RTE Radio proudly offering extensive coverage of sports events from across the world throughout the year.

Commercial radio stations also get in on the act, with platforms such as talkSPORT offering dedicated coverage of sport on a 24/7/365 basis.

For people brought up during the digital era, the notion of sports broadcasting on radio may seem an alien concept. Most fans have access to televisions or smartphones, so why bother with radio?

For starters, setting time aside to watch a major sports event may not always be possible. People have busy lives, meaning spare time is often at a premium.

Radio fills that gap, allowing fans to stay in touch with their favourite sports when they are at work, travelling or when they do not have access to the internet.

Associated sectors such as the gambling industry have also recognised the power of radio by integrating coverage via this medium into their online sportsbooks.

Many of the leading betting sites in the UK and Ireland have dedicated radio channels offering extensive coverage of horse racing, greyhound racing and other sports.

Their offering is not limited to commentaries, with the best betting operators creating exclusive content which is only available via their radio channels.

These provide punters with unique insights into the sports they are most passionate about, which serves to inform the betting decisions they make.

Numerous sports clubs also have their own radio stations which offer fans access to live commentaries and exclusive behind-the-scenes content during the season.

While impartiality often takes a back seat on these platforms, they still provide a useful service to people who prefer to follow their favourite team on radio.

The arrival of digital radio onto the broadcast landscape has helped to keep the medium fresh by diversifying how fans are able to connect with their favourite sports and teams.

Podcasts, while not radio broadcasting in the truest sense of the form, have become an integral part of the global sports industry in recent years.

Shows such as The Rest is Football and The Totally Football Show have built up sizeable followings, highlighting that fans still have a passion for listening to sports content.

Ireland also has numerous successful podcasts, particularly in sports such as rugby union and the Gaelic Games, further demonstrating their widespread popularity.

One area where radio really comes into its own is the coverage it offers to grassroots sports – a factor which may be lost on people whose primary focus is elite level events.

Local radio coverage helps to promote sporting events which may normally be overlooked and can be vital in terms of generating more fans and increased participation.

For example, several Scottish National League (SNL) clubs have forged strong links with local radio stations over the past few years, which has helped to boost the profile of ice hockey in the country.

The mainstream media primarily focuses on the three professional clubs in Scotland, each of whom have an excessive reliance on imported players rather than homegrown talents.

However, by using local radio to shout about what they have to offer, SNL clubs have been able to grow interest in a competition which mostly features Scottish players.

Another factor which is often overlooked about the importance of radio in sports is its ability to develop well-rounded journalists and broadcasters.

The ability to describe sports to listeners who cannot see the action for themselves is a special talent, and one which can take many years to master effectively.

Despite the overbearing presence of subscription TV platforms, sports radio coverage unquestionably remains a crucial part of the industry and will continue to do so for many years to come.