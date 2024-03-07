Harry Corry announced as new sponsor of Liveline on RTE Radio 1

Written by Roy Martin

Harry Corry is the new sponsor of Liveline with Joe Duffy on RTE Radio 1. 

Brokered by 7747 Media, the 12-month RTÉ Radio 1 sponsorship includes 5 x 10-second sponsor-credited stings per show, sponsor-credited promos in Morning Ireland, Today with Claire Byrne, News At One and Brendan O’ Connor, as well as listen back and homepage sponsorship. 

Tara Farrell, Sponsorship Manager, RTÉ Radio explained more: ”RTÉ Media Sales are delighted to welcome Harry Corry to RTE Radio 1 on their first ever RTE sponsorship and look forward to rolling out our 12 month partnership.”

Mark Corry, Marketing Manager, Harry Corry said: “This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for Harry Corry to reach a wide audience and showcase our range of products and services.

“We believe in the power of community and storytelling, and Liveline provides the perfect platform for us to engage with listeners across Ireland.”

Trevor Jordan, 7747 Media, added: “7747 Media is delighted to have secured the sponsorship deal between Harry Corry and RTE Radio 1’s Liveline show, hosted by Joe Duffy.

“This partnership marks a great convergence of brands, with Harry Corry’s dedication to quality home interiors aligning seamlessly with Liveline’s commitment to engaging and informative radio programming, while also enhancing brand visibility and association with trusted content.”



