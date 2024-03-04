Mari Hurley appointed RTÉ Chief Financial Officer

RTÉ has appointed Mari Hurley to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Mari’s previous CFO roles include AA Ireland, Premier Lotteries Ireland, Hostelworld Group plc and Sherry FitzGerald Group.

She was CFO of Hostelworld when it listed on the UK and Irish stock exchanges in 2015, is a graduate of University College Cork, and has completed the executive management program at Harvard Business School.

Kevin Bakhurst, Director-General, RTÉ, says: “Mari is a highly experienced CFO with extensive experience in setting and driving the strategic direction of global businesses. Mari’s broad corporate finance experience means she is skilled at embedding strong governance and controls in regulated businesses. Her proven deliveries in the development of systems for enhanced governance, control processes and provision of regular reporting, aligns strongly with RTÉ’s renewed mission around transparency, accountability and good governance.”

Currently a Non-Executive Director of the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), Mari was also a non-executive director at Ervia until August 2021. Mari has served both bodies as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Chair of the Credit and Remuneration Committees.

Mari Hurley said: “I’m delighted to be joining RTÉ and its Leadership Team at this critical time for the organisation and for the future of public service media in Ireland.

“I look forward to working with the Director-General, the RTÉ Board, it’s Audit & Risk Committee and the Finance team to develop RTÉ’s financial strategy and to bring my experience of successfully leading and implementing change and transformation programmes to RTÉ, in line with the unique values and obligations of public service.”

Mari will take up her role in late summer. She joins recent appointments to RTÉ’s Leadership Team, including Gavin Deans, Commercial Director, and Daniel Coady, Director of Legal.