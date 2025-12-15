Radio Kerry Radio Bingo supports four Kerry charities

Radio Kerry Radio Bingo has distributed €100,000 to four Kerry charities, with €25,000 allocated to each organisation to support services across the county.

The funding has gone to Kerry Hospice Foundation, Recovery Haven, Kerry Cancer Support Group and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

The latest allocation brings the total amount raised and distributed by Radio Kerry Radio Bingo since its launch in May 2021 to €519,776, all generated through weekly participation by Radio Kerry listeners.

Representatives from the four charities visited Radio Kerry today to discuss how the funding will be used and the impact it will have on people across Kerry who rely on their services.

They are joining Joe McGill on The Saturday Supplement, between 9am and 11am, to talk about current projects and future plans. Those taking part are Jenny Tarrant from Kerry Hospice Foundation, Marisa Reidy from Recovery Haven, Breda Dyland from Kerry Cancer Support Group, Mikey Sheehy from Comfort for Chemo Kerry, along with Fiona Stack, CEO of Radio Kerry.

The funding will support a range of services including hospice care, cancer support transport, counselling services and development projects designed to help patients and families at different stages of illness and recovery.

Fiona said the ongoing support from listeners continues to make a meaningful difference locally. “It is a powerful reflection of community spirit in Kerry, and we are proud to help raise funds for organisations providing essential services every day.”

Radio Kerry Radio Bingo operates weekly, with proceeds directed back into community and voluntary groups across the county, supporting projects that focus on care, wellbeing and practical support for those who need it most.

Further information about Radio Kerry Radio Bingo, including a list of participating shops where bingo books can be purchased, is available at Radio Kerry Radio Bingo.