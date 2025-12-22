WLR Christmas appeal raises over €107,000

WLR’s Christmas Appeal has raised more than €107,000 for St Vincent de Paul across Waterford City and County.

The radio-led appeal ran throughout December and brought together listeners, schools, community groups and businesses, with funds set to support individuals and families facing financial difficulty over Christmas and into the months ahead.

The campaign centred on on-air activity from WLR FM, alongside dozens of local fundraising efforts across the county. These included a fitness bootcamp challenge, coffee mornings, a farm auction organised by Tirlan, Wear Red Day, school collections and direct listener donations made through the station’s appeal.

Four Christmas concerts also played a significant role in the final total. Events were held at St Paul’s and the Sacred Heart in Waterford city, the Friary in Dungarvan and Holy Cross Church in Tramore, with local performers bringing communities together in support of the cause. Recordings from the concerts will be broadcast on WLR over the Christmas period.

Lorraine Dunne, speaking on behalf of the station and the organising committee, said the response from across the county had been striking, adding that support ranged from small school events to large-scale business involvement, all contributing to a total that will help people during what can be a difficult time.

David O’Neill from St Vincent de Paul said the funds would have a direct impact, particularly over Christmas, and thanked both WLR and the wider Waterford community for their continued backing.

A broad mix of corporate sponsors and local organisations supported the appeal, including Bausch and Lomb, Dawn Pork and Bacon, WEST, the Port of Waterford, CTS Group, T and T Coaches, Flahavan’s, Haven Pharmacy and Waterford Fire Brigade, alongside contributions from local sports clubs and community groups.

WLR chief executive Michael Byrne said the final figure reflected the generosity of listeners and partners, and thanked the station’s team and supporters for sustaining the appeal throughout December.