FM104 to host Mind Your Noggin Day with Jigsaw

FM104 is to host a ‘Mind Your Noggin Day’ on Friday May 22nd in aid of Jigsaw, Ireland’s leading youth mental health charity.

The aim of the initiative is to raise awareness of mental health issues in young people, particularly at this time with the fallout from COVID-19.

As well as hearing about the services provided by Jigsaw, FM104 listeners will also be encouraged to donate whatever they can to help the youth charity keep its services and supports available.

On Friday, May 22nd, FM104 presenters – including Jim Jim and Nobby from the Strawberry Alarm Clock, Emma Nolan and Ben Murray will be on hand all day to update listeners on how the fundraising is going, while a range of special guests will also help spread the Jigsaw message.

Donations can be made through the charity’s Just Giving page and through Instagram.

FM104’s CEO Margaret Nelson said: “On Friday May 22nd, FM104 will be encouraging our listeners to donate to this very worthy charity. As we all know, this particular time is very difficult for everyone so it is vitally important we do our bit to rally around our young people who are suffering acutely.”

“Isolation is leaving millions of us without the core things we value for our mental wellbeing. A hug, a conversation over coffee, a walk in the park with friends, a Sunday drive,” said Keith Judge, a Jigsaw Youth Advocate – a team of youth volunteers that support Jigsaw.

“Jigsaw makes a big difference every day by helping young people in dark times. And, now, more than ever, they’re doing this by adapting to make sure they are still there for people during the pandemic. But they need help to do this, which is why they’re asking people to donate to help fund their vital supports.”