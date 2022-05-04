RTÉ appoints new Group Head of Entertainment and Music

RTÉ has appointed Alan Tyler from the BBC as Group Head of Entertainment and Music.

Alan was recently Executive Editor, and latterly Acting Controller, of Entertainment commissioning at the BBC, with responsibility for shows across multiple channels.

These included ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, ‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’, ‘All Round To Mrs Brown’s’, ‘Live at The Apollo’, ‘Comic Relief’ and ‘The Mobo Awards’ amongst many others. Most recently he has been developing and exec producing projects both through his own company, North by NorthNorth Media, and with other independent production companies.

Alan will take up the role as Group Head of Entertainment and Music this month and will have overall responsibility for the development of RTÉ’s entertainment and music genre. He will work closely with the Director of Content and Deputy Director of Content and in partnership with the independent production sector, commissioning content across the genre.

RTÉ Director of Content, Jim Jennings said: “Entertainment and music create powerful connections with our audience and RTÉ is committed to delivering the very best of both. Alan has the vision, a really strong record of creative leadership and great industry experience that I’m sure will enhance our output and deliver on our ongoing ambition to serve audiences with the very best Irish entertainment and music.”

Alan Tyler adds: “RTÉ is an exceptional broadcaster, with an enviable portfolio of talent, content and channels. It is a privilege to be joining the team, especially at a moment when we are set to drive a search for a whole new generation of original content for our audiences.

“I truly believe that ambitious Entertainment and music formats can play a key role in building an unbreakable bond with both viewers and listeners. I am incredibly excited about the opportunity that brings to the creative sector and I cannot wait to get started.”