Beat 102 103 launches Solas School for Life campaign

Beat 102 103 has launched the Solas School for Life campaign for Schools in the South East to coincide with the Solas Cancer Support Centres Run and Walk for Life 2022.

The station is diversifying its support efforts by encouraging primary and secondary schools across the area to #GoOrangeForSolas.

Ahead of the Run and walk for Life on 9 October, Beat has announced Friday 30 September as “Solas Schools for Life day”.

CEO Gabrielle Cummins says: “Charities need our support now more than ever and as the biggest radio station targeting young people in the South East, we see it as important for us to encourage our target audience to give back to the society in which they’re living and learning.”

Beat will randomly select a registered school to visit each day with its Beat Fleet party and DJ to help raise awareness of Schools for Life.  The closing date for entries is 20 September.

Schools will be encouraged to send pictures of their efforts to Beat and to share them across their social channels using the #GoOrangeForSolas, tagging Beat and Solas Cancer Support Centre.



