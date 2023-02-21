RTÉ Radio 1’s Arena to host live show author Sebastian Barry

RTÉ Radio 1’s Arena is to host a public broadcast with Irish author Sebastian Barry at the Pavilion Theatre in Dun Laoghaire.

Presenter Seán Rocks will sit down with the two-time winner of the Costa Book of the Year, Sebastian Barry to discuss Old God’s Time, his brand-new novel about memory, love, mystery and reckoning at 7pm today.

The novel, due out next week, revolves around a recently retired policeman Tom Kettle who has settled into a quiet life in his new home by the sea. His life has slowed down, and barely seeing a soul, his time is filled with memories of his wife and family.

That is until two former colleagues turn up at his door with questions about a decades-old case, one that Tom never quite came to terms with.

“It’s fantastic to have RTÉ Radio 1’s Arena bringing audiences into the room with them for this very special live broadcast”, said Ann-Marie Power, RTÉ’s Group Head of Arts and Culture.

“Sebastian Barry is one of Ireland’s most celebrated modern writers, it’s a pleasure to have him with RTÉ Radio 1’s Arena in front of a live audience and to share that with the listeners at home. There’s more to come, as RTÉ will also be broadcasting a documentary, Sebastian Barry: Family Stories on RTÉ One and on RTÉ Player in the coming the weeks”.

Seán Rocks will be talking to Sebastian Barry with a live audience to mark the publication. Also on the night, Arena is delighted that singer Daoirí Farrell will perform live at the Pavilion Theatre and on air to Arena’s listeners.