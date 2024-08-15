Off The Ball signs 12-month rugby partnership with Bank of Ireland

Bauer’s Off The Ball has signed a 12-month partnership with Bank of Ireland.

The partnership, which starts this month, will see Bank of Ireland come on board as the principal partner for rugby on Off The Ball.

The partnership is a multi-platform partnership across FM, social and podcast with Bank of Ireland messaging and branding incorporated in to Off The Balls rugby coverage, including the Monday and Wednesday Night Rugby and Brian O’Driscoll on Off The Ball.

The agreement, brokered by Media Central and OMD will see Bank of Ireland, who are already heavily embedded in the sport in Ireland, strengthen their commitment to rugby across all grades. The partnership complements Off The Ball’s own commitment to coverage of the game, with a focus on all aspects of rugby from Men’s and Women’s International and Provincial, coverage through to the grassroots of the game including Bank of Ireland Club Competitions across the island of Ireland and Schools Rugby.

Off The Ball’s Rugby Daily Podcast, which has 100,000 listens per month, will also form part of the agreement.

In addition to the coverage, the partnership will also see Bank of Ireland and Off The Ball work together to run both On-air and social competitions across the year.

Ger Gilroy, Managing Director of Off The Ball: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Bank of Ireland across our rugby coverage on Off The Ball. Their commitment to all levels of the game from amateur to professional, schools and both the men’s and women’s game is a gold standard in sports sponsorship in Ireland.”

David Moore, Head of Sponsorship & CSR, Bank of Ireland, added: “As a longstanding supporter of rugby in Ireland, Bank of Ireland is delighted to embark on this exciting new partnership with Off the Ball. We look forward to working with Ger and the Off the Ball team as they continue to deliver the very best in rugby coverage and analysis across all levels of the game in Ireland.”

Ross McDonnell, Sponsorship Director Media Central, “We’re delighted to be entering an exciting new Rugby partnership with Bank of Ireland who’s long term support of rugby across Ireland at all levels aligns perfectly with Off The Balls own rugby coverage.