Radio Kerry gears up for 12th Christmas Jumper Day

Radio Kerry’s 12th annual Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser in aid of St Vincent de Paul Kerry will take place on Thursday 11th December.

The county-wide event encourages people of all ages to wear a Christmas jumper, make a donation, and share their festive photos on social media. Every cent raised goes directly to St Vincent de Paul Kerry, supporting local families and individuals in need during the Christmas season.

Over the past 11 years, almost €200,000 has been raised through the campaign thanks to the generosity of schools, businesses, and community groups across Kerry. The initiative helps fund a range of projects including food hampers, Santa gifts for children in homeless accommodation and direct provision, Christmas Day Meals on Wheels, and the Kerry Education Fund.

Sinéad Donnelly, Area President of St Vincent de Paul Tralee and West Kerry, said: “Last year in Tralee and West Kerry alone, SVP spent €364,000 supporting local families and individuals in need. That level of help is only possible thanks to the generosity shown through initiatives like Christmas Jumper Day. Go raibh míle maith agaibh to everyone across Kerry for standing with us — your support keeps hope alive at Christmas.”

Donations can be made online at radiokerry.ie/jumperday, through Payzone, via participating St Vincent de Paul shops, or by phone on 066 712 8021 (Extension 1).

Radio Kerry first launched the event in 2014, and the station is once again inviting families, schools, and workplaces across the county to get involved and help make a difference this December.